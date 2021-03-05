Citigroup Cuts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $110.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.20.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.37. 19,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,393. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $130,899.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $85,091,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,654,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,383,000 after purchasing an additional 170,291 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

