Citigroup Increases Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $75.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $153,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock worth $2,901,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $15,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $13,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $11,113,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,267,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $9,115,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

