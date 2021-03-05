Citigroup Lowers Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of XNYIF opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41. Xinyi Solar has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.