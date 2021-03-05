Citius Pharmaceuticals’ (CTXR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CTXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Dawson James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Freed Investment Group bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.