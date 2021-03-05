Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman Sells 673 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arlen Shenkman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $131.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.62.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $821,045,000 after buying an additional 106,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,198,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $440,460,000 after buying an additional 122,797 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.