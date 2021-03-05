Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Shares of CKNHF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118. Clarkson has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $39.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.