Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $100.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

NYSE CLH opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $90.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

