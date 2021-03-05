Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCO. Cowen raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $869.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

