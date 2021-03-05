ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,314 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 946,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of CACG opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.