Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 382.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $336,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $1,894,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,837 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

NOC stock opened at $297.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

