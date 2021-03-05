Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $196.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,860 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $196,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $528.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $551.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.53. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

