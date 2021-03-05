Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 100,370 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,370 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.23% of Inphi worth $269,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Inphi by 29,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inphi alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPHI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -113.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.