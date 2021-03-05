Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 23,598 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,598 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $248,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,688,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 376,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,202,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $177.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.