Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 62,461 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,784,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,461 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $163,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $2,973,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2,688.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

