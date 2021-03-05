Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the January 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth $2,643,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, produces, and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It invests and operates in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

