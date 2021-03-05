Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 8th (OTCMKTS:CLIMU)

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CLIMU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 8th. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition had issued 21,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:CLIMU opened at $10.30 on Friday.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp.

