Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report sales of $131.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.23 million to $135.10 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $91.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $593.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.75 million to $608.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $783.49 million, with estimates ranging from $745.00 million to $851.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,325,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,446. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.56 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $4,249,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $4,078,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 759,322 shares of company stock worth $61,459,082. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $900,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,085,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.