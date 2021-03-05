Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the January 28th total of 407,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,166.0 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock remained flat at $$4.54 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.54.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

