Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.20.

Codexis stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. Codexis has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,513,000 after buying an additional 434,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 41.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 123,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

