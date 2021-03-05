Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,075 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,996 shares of company stock valued at $159,197. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

