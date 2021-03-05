Coinlancer (CL) Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Million

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $254,797.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Coinlancer has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.93 or 0.00755077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042429 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

