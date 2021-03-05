Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at TD Securities

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMLEF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.95.

OTCMKTS:CMLEF traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $7.38. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

