Community Health Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 36,788 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,829 call options.

CYH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

