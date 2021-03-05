Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,090,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

