Comparing Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) & Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Gridsum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Take-Two Interactive Software $3.09 billion 6.37 $404.46 million $3.65 46.80 Gridsum $46.91 million 1.21 -$77.27 million N/A N/A

Take-Two Interactive Software has higher revenue and earnings than Gridsum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Take-Two Interactive Software and Gridsum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Take-Two Interactive Software 1 8 15 0 2.58 Gridsum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus price target of $198.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Gridsum.

Volatility and Risk

Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gridsum has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Gridsum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Gridsum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Take-Two Interactive Software 14.10% 27.32% 13.63% Gridsum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Gridsum on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, and Borderlands. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. It also offers Kerbal Space Program, The Outer Worlds, Ancestors the Humankind Odyssey under Private Division. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including Sony's PlayStation 4; Microsoft's Xbox One; the Nintendo Switch; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to track and analyze user behavior; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; and Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a viewership analysis tool for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; Media Dissector, a content media monitoring and analytics tool; Information Dissector, an analytical system; and Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool for legal research; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Intelligent Voice Recognition and Transcription System; Faxin Wei Su, a litigation service; Gridsum Visualization Platform; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops media analytics and information discovery solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

