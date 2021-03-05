Comparing XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) and ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR)

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) and ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

XOMA has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ULURU has a beta of -2.9, suggesting that its share price is 390% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for XOMA and ULURU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA 0 0 2 0 3.00 ULURU 0 0 0 0 N/A

XOMA currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.13%. Given XOMA’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe XOMA is more favorable than ULURU.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA and ULURU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA -102.23% -28.83% -11.91% ULURU N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of XOMA shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of XOMA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ULURU shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XOMA and ULURU’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA $18.37 million 21.21 -$1.98 million ($0.23) -153.70 ULURU N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ULURU has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XOMA.

Summary

XOMA beats ULURU on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R program, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies. It has research and development collaboration agreements with Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc.; Novartis Pharma AG; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Rezolute, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

ULURU Company Profile

ULURU Inc., a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers. Its products also include Aphthasol paste for the treatment of canker sores; OraDisc A for canker sores; and OraDisc B, which is used for the treatment and management of oral pain. ULURU Inc. and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

