CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

CompX International has raised its dividend by 190.0% over the last three years.

CIX stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. 550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770. CompX International has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $184.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.37.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

