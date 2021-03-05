Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Raised to C$2.60 at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.60 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

CFF stock opened at C$1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.42. The company has a market cap of C$78.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.00.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

