Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Consolidated Water has raised its dividend payment by 51.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $201.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

