Contrasting Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and Entia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ERGO)

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and Entia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ERGO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Aphria alerts:

This table compares Aphria and Entia Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million 13.04 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -278.50 Entia Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entia Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aphria.

Risk & Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entia Biosciences has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aphria and Entia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 3 6 0 2.67 Entia Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aphria presently has a consensus price target of $17.79, indicating a potential upside of 6.44%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than Entia Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of Entia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and Entia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -36.10% -2.30% -1.66% Entia Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aphria beats Entia Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

About Entia Biosciences

Entia Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development, production, and distribution of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods products in the United States. It is also involved in the discovery, scientific evaluation, and marketing of natural formulations that can be used in medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other products. The company's portfolio of formulations include ErgoD2, a pharmaceutical grade organic compound from whole food that contains the micro-nutrients; L-Ergothioneine, a naturally occurring amino acid and master antioxidant; and vitamin D, an antioxidant. In addition, it is also developing products for the chronic kidney disease and other diseases, as well as providing cosmeceuticals and other beauty products under the GROH brand name. Entia Biosciences, Inc. offers its products directly to consumers through e-commerce channels, such as direct email marketing, social media outlets, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Total Nutraceutical Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Entia Biosciences, Inc. in January 2012. Entia Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sherwood, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.