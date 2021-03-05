Contrasting Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) & Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 30.03% 39.85% 18.51% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0.39% 4.47% 2.50%

Risk and Volatility

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maxim Integrated Products and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 1 13 2 0 2.06 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus target price of $70.56, indicating a potential downside of 18.29%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.01%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 10.56 $654.69 million $2.26 38.21 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $464.91 million 1.79 -$6.60 million $0.47 68.70

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Maxim Integrated Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. Its power discrete products are used in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, Notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers aMOS5 family for quick charger, adapter, PC power, server, industrial power, telecom, and datacenter applications; and Transient Voltage Suppressors for notebooks and mobile devices. Further, it provides EZBuck regulators for chipsets used in TVs, servers, data storage systems, networking, and other compact PC systems; SOA MOSFET for hot swap applications; and XSPairFET buck-boost MOSFET for type-c applications, such as notebook, USB hubs, and power banks. Additionally, the company offers input protection switches and TO-leadless packaging technologies. The company operates in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

