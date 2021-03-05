Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Trading 1.2% Higher

Contura Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTE)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $15.82. 78,214 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 24,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $161.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

About Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE)

There is no company description available for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc

