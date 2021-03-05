Cormark Raises Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Price Target to C$19.00

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Algoma Central from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Algoma Central stock opened at C$15.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.49. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of C$7.01 and a 12 month high of C$16.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

