CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of CRMD opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $227.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 80,257 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

