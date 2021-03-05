Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Major Shareholder Sells $602,160.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $602,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 174,400 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $2,054,432.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 24,600 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $283,392.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $2,967,500.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 60,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $698,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 869.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 248,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,866 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.