Cortex Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.67 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $43.33 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.48 or 0.00757531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00031654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00060349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00043382 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

