Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Lowered to $375.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.96.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $319.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $276.34 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 33,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

