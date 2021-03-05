Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $370.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.50.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $319.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.80 and its 200-day moving average is $361.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $276.34 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.