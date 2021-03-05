Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $503.00

Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 503 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 501.65 ($6.55), with a volume of 1792351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 481 ($6.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 449.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 398.27.

Get Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) alerts:

In other Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) news, insider Mike Scott sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total value of £17,744.10 ($23,182.78). Also, insider Iain McPherson sold 15,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71), for a total value of £66,358.45 ($86,697.74). Insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $10,184,665 in the last three months.

About Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.