County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

ICBK has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ ICBK traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. 20,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

