Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the January 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COVTY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

