Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GSEFF stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. Covivio has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $93.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.59.

Covivio Company Profile

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

