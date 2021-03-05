Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after buying an additional 199,579 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after acquiring an additional 312,707 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,641 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,442,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 47,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $159.27 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

