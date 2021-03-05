Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Crane in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Crane alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

CR stock opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.