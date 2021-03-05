Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) Insider Sells £11,942 in Stock

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total value of £11,942 ($15,602.30).

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 3,348 ($43.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. Cranswick plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,464.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,530.78.

CWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,782 ($49.41).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

