Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Trading Up 5.5%

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) shares were up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $399.52 and last traded at $399.52. Approximately 128,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 169,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.58.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 313,568 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 197,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

