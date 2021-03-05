Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the January 28th total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 251,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. 9,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,454. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

