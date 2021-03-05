Credit Suisse Group Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $21.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

NYSE PSTG opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $296,985.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 414,122 shares of company stock worth $9,501,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

