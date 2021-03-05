Credit Suisse Group Increases SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $52.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.57.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $47.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $50.93.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. On average, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $38,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,012,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,745,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,801,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.