Credit Suisse Group Increases Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target to $18.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 30.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. Analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veoneer by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veoneer by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veoneer by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 43,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

